Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

