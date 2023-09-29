Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,656,740 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $205.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.