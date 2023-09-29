Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $106.00. 1,752,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

