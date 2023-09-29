Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.81.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SAND opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 325,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

