Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 298,384 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sasol Stock Up 1.8 %

Sasol Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5321 per share. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

