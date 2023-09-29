Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.4 %

About Savaria

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Savaria has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

