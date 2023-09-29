Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$14.15 on Monday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.23.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of C$198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8934073 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

