Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Holdings Lifted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger makes up about 4.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schrödinger by 733.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

