Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

