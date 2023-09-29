Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 241,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

