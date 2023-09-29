Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

