Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 10.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 146,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,885. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

