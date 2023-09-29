Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.27. 56,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,383. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

