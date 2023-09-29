Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 7.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $29,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,685,670,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

