Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. 923,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,176. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

