Scotiabank Raises ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$70.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:ATS opened at C$58.41 on Monday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$35.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.80.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

