Scotiabank Raises ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$70.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ATS Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE:ATS opened at C$58.41 on Monday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$35.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.80.
About ATS
