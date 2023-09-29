Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $212.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.25. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,912,749. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

