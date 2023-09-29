Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.64.

SEE opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

