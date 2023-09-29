Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.48) to GBX 760 ($9.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 738.75 ($9.02).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
