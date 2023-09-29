Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 28.4%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter.

AUVI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 37,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,937. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 60.45%.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

