Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Grows By 76.2%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

