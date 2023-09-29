Short Interest in Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Drops By 66.4%

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance
ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Ardent Leisure Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.
