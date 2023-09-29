Short Interest in Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Drops By 66.4%

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance

ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Ardent Leisure Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

