Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Declines By 92.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 20,490,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Astra Space Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 20,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astra Space will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
