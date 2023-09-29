Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 759.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 759.4% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $18.60 on Friday. Brambles has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

