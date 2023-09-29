Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Expands By 847.5%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 847.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

JDSPY stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

