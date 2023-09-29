Short Interest in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Declines By 16.8%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE OSG opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $337.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $15,343,987.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,674,287.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,866,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,667,432 over the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

