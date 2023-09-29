Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Drops By 16.5%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -19.57%.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

