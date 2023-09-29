Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Increases By 243.0%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the August 31st total of 83,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,972 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

