Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 30.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $38.86 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.