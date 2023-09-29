Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 30.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $38.86 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
