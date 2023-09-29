Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.86. 758,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,659% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

