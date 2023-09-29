SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 18.9%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 490,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 111,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SIGNA Sports United to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

