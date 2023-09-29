Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,684 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $42,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.74. 740,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.47 and its 200 day moving average is $397.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $333.66 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

