Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,759 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,953 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,026,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 129,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.2 %

FCX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,221. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

