Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $192,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.35. 166,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

