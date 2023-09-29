Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 90,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,479. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

