Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $46.33 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.
AVGO traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $834.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $863.73 and its 200 day moving average is $774.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
