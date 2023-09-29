Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 87,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,362. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.