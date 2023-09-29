Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $355,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 646,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,318. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

