Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,524 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.