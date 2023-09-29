Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.4 %

CRL stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

