Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $417.76. The company had a trading volume of 205,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.87 and a 200-day moving average of $413.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.