Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

