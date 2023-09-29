Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,344 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

