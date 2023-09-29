Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

