Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23. 1,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCAR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.