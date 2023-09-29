SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Down 6.4%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 3,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

SinglePoint Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $345,675.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.31.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

