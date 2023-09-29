Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 47.7% in September

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

