Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Down 5.6%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCAF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

About Sleep Country Canada

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

