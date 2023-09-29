SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.59. SmartRent shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 125,974 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

