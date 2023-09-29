Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Reduce Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.32.
Snap Stock Up 0.9 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,528,467 shares of company stock worth $15,649,201. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 101.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
